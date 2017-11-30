Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals court remits case for double jeopardy

Appeals court remits case for double jeopardy

Misdemeanor guilty pleas overlooked by trial judge

By: Bennett Loudon November 30, 2017 0

A Herkimer County man may have erroneously spent several years in state prison because the lawyers and judges involved overlooked a case of double jeopardy. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has sent the case of 32-year-old Charles Pace back to Herkimer County Court for a hearing on the issue and Pace is likely to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo