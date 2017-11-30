Appeals court remits case for double jeopardy

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Herkimer County man may have erroneously spent several years in state prison because the lawyers and judges involved overlooked a case of double jeopardy. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has sent the case of 32-year-old Charles Pace back to Herkimer County Court for a hearing on the issue and Pace is likely to ...