Deeds filed November 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 21, 2017            75   Brighton GALVIN, JOHN THOMAS et al to GELLER, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 2670 HIGHLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11951  Page: 367 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./D5 Full Sale Price: $175,000   Chili PALESE, MARIAN  et ano to KEMP, DARREN K Property Address: 20 BRIAN DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11951  Page: 423 Tax Account: 132.14-2-65 Full Sale Price: $150,000 FALLONE PROPERTIES LTD to SLOAN, ANTHONY M et ...

