Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for November 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PEACOCK, HEATHER M 157 MICHIGAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,085.29 SMITH, LESLIE 20 BEACH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $3,591.54 ADAMS, ...

