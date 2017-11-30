Don't Miss
Home / Law / Piece of art or just dessert?

Piece of art or just dessert?

Supreme Court case on wedding cakes divides an industry

By: The Washington Post ROXANNE ROBERTS November 30, 2017 0

Duff Goldman knows cake art. Since launching Charm City Cakes in 2002, the "Ace of Cakes" star has sold tens of thousands of fantastical, towering tiers of goodness: President Barack Obama's 2012 inauguration cake, a Hogwarts Harry Potter cake, a pair of Smurf cakes, even a life-size NASCAR cake. By any conventional standard, Goldman is an artist ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo