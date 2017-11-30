Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for November 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC, GARDNER, DARWIN LOUIS Appoints: GARDNER, CHARLA JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, LENZ, HEDWIG R Appoints: LENZ, WERNER W LENZ, WILHELM F Appoints: LENZ, ...

