Rochester couple faces 10 years on federal charges

A Rochester couple has been arrested an accused of fraud and money laundering. Anjaneyulu Katam and Mahalakshmi Cheruvu have been charged with visa fraud, money laundering, false statements, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Between 2011 and 2016, ...