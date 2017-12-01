Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for December 4, 2017

Court Calendar for December 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Dec. 4 1475.0—People ex rel Trevor Frederick v Superintendent Auburn Corr Facility - Ryan J Muldoon - Martin A Hotvet 1476.0—People v Cameron S Rives - Lyle T Hajdu - Lori Pettit Rieman 1477.0—People v James Murray - Frank Policelli - James P Maxwell 1478.0—People v Luis Colon - Timothy P Murphy - ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo