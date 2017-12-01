Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo vetoes effort to stop child psych center move

Cuomo vetoes effort to stop child psych center move

By: The Associated Press David Klepper December 1, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed legislation that would block plans to move a child psychiatric center to the campus of an adult mental health facility in Buffalo, upsetting opponents who wanted the two facilities to remain separate. The bill rejected by Cuomo on Wednesday passed the Legislature by a unanimous vote earlier this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo