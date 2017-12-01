Don't Miss
Home / News / Rare quake shudders through Northeast; centered in Delaware

Rare quake shudders through Northeast; centered in Delaware

By: The Associated Press Randall Chase December 1, 2017 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A rare earthquake jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast on Thursday evening, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.1 magnitude quake struck just after 4:45 p.m., and was centered about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. People from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo