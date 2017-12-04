Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for November 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   SCHMIDL, DAVID J Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $307,000 WHITTPIZZOS LLC Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $57,000 1699 RIDGE ROAD E CORPORATION Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $5,370,860 MC HILLTOP APARTMENTS LLC Lender: MC SPRINGLAKE APARTMENTS LLC Amount: $1,700,000 ATKINSON PROPERTIES LLC Lender: LENDINGHOME FUNDING CORPORATION Amount: $75,900 ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Lender: REEL ...

