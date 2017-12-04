Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 23, 2017            65   Brighton JANE E DOYLE LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 16 1999 et ano to GUTTERMAN, BARBARA  et ano Property Address: 125 SOUTHLAND DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11952  Page: 380 Tax Account: 148.08-1-39 Full Sale Price: $1 LABAR PROPERTIES LLC to COPELAND, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 143 VALLEY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11952  Page: 604 Tax Account: 137.11-4-6 Full Sale Price: $135,000   Chili OSSIAN AIRWAYS III ...

