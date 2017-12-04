Don't Miss
Home / Law / House Republicans prepare contempt action against FBI, Department of Justice

House Republicans prepare contempt action against FBI, Department of Justice

By: Bloomberg Billy House  December 4, 2017 0

U.S. House Republicans are drafting a contempt of Congress resolution against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, claiming stonewalling in producing material related to the Russia-Trump probes and other matters. Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and other committee Republicans, after considering such action for several weeks, decided to move after media including the ...

