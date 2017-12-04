Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 23, 2017

Mortgages filed November 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 23, 2017            141   Brighton SEELEY, COLLEEN C Property Address: 220 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2712 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $92,800.00   Brockport GEE, MARC T Property Address: 3931 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1421 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $151,920.00 KEPLER, KATHLEEN A & KEPLER, STEVEN C Property Address: 61 GORDON ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2019 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $130,000.00 POLITO, JASEN L Property ...

