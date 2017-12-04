Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-degree relative: Opinion 17-67

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-degree relative: Opinion 17-67

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-degree relative Real property transaction – Disqualification Opinion 17-67 Background: The inquiring judge’s second-degree relative retained counsel to pursue litigation concerning real property in which the judge also has an interest. The matter has concluded, but the judge asked if he may preside when the attorney appears as defense counsel in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo