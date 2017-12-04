NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-degree relative: Opinion 17-67

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-degree relative Real property transaction – Disqualification Opinion 17-67 Background: The inquiring judge’s second-degree relative retained counsel to pursue litigation concerning real property in which the judge also has an interest. The matter has concluded, but the judge asked if he may preside when the attorney appears as defense counsel in ...