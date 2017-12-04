Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Prospective client: Opinion 1111

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Prospective client – Refusal of representation Opinion 1111 Background: The inquiring lawyer has been requested to represent a person desiring to bring a childhood sex abuse claim against a religious institution. The lawyer is of the same religion as the institution against which the claim is being made. Because ...

