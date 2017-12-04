NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Prospective client: Opinion 1111

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Prospective client – Refusal of representation Opinion 1111 Background: The inquiring lawyer has been requested to represent a person desiring to bring a childhood sex abuse claim against a religious institution. The lawyer is of the same religion as the institution against which the claim is being made. Because ...