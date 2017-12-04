NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Retainer agreement: Opinion 1112

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Retainer agreement Late payment of fees – Charging credit card account Opinion 1112 Background: A law firm wishes to add to its retainer a provision that authorizes it to bill a client’s credit card for the full amount of any unpaid balance in the event that a bill for legal ...