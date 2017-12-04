Don't Miss
Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for November 23, 2017

December 4, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   NVR INC To: WINDSOR RIDGE LLC Lot: 45 WINDSOR RIDGE SUBDIVISION SECTION 1 PENFIELD M&T BANK To: ARISTO PROPERTIES INC Lot: R-2 OF THE SUMMIT @ WOODCLIFF PERINTON CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: FOREST CREEK ...

