Schneiderman says 1 million fake comments sent to FCC

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2017 0

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman says one million fake comments were submitted the Federal Communications Commission using stolen identities during the public comment period regarding net neutrality. Schneiderman on Monday called for a delay of the scheduled Dec. 14 vote on the issue and called on the FCC to cooperate with an investigation by ...

