Don't Miss
Home / Law / UB Law researcher questions asylum decisions

UB Law researcher questions asylum decisions

Author says immigration judges need special training

By: Bennett Loudon December 4, 2017 0

Stephen Paskey, a researcher and lecturer at the University at Buffalo School of Law has been recognized for his scholarly article on what he considers flaws in the procedure for determining whether to grant asylum requests to refugees. Paskey has received the Penny Pether Award for Law & Language Scholarship for his article, “Telling Refugee Stories: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo