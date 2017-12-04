UB Law researcher questions asylum decisions

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Stephen Paskey, a researcher and lecturer at the University at Buffalo School of Law has been recognized for his scholarly article on what he considers flaws in the procedure for determining whether to grant asylum requests to refugees. Paskey has received the Penny Pether Award for Law & Language Scholarship for his article, “Telling Refugee Stories: ...