UR charges architect with costly mistakes

The University of Rochester has filed $1.5 million suit against a Boston architecture firm, charging that it made costly mistakes in the design of the new Wegmans Hall for science and engineering. The suit, filed in NYS Supreme Court in November, alleges that Kennedy & Violich Architecture Ltd. failed to design sufficiently tall structural steel in ...