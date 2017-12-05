Don't Miss
Court Calendar for December 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Dec. 6 1515.0—People v Wayne Baker - Kristen McDermott - James P Maxwell 1516.0—People v Bryant Cunningham - Timothy P Murphy - Julie Bender Fiske 1517.0—People v Gregory L Thacker Jr - Mary P Davison - Daniel A Gross 1518.0—People v Latroy D Sampson - David R Juergens - Joseph Plukas 1519.0—People v Willie ...

