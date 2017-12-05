Court of Appeals – Appeal from local court: People v. Flores

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Appeal from local court No stenographer – Affidavit of errors – Jurisdictional requirement People v. Flores No. 114 Judge DiFiore Background: The defendant was charged with disorderly conduct and trespass in connection with her protest activities outside a military base. A temporary order of protection was issued by town court as a condition of bail. ...

