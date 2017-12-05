Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed November 28, 2017

Deeds filed November 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 28, 2017               64   Brighton OGLOZA, DARIUS C et ano to ROSEN, MARGERY Property Address: 28 ASHLEY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11953  Page: 8 Tax Account: 136.16-2-3 Full Sale Price: $156,000 DAN, BRUCE  to BRUCE DAN 2003 REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 1 2003 et ano Property Address: 575 S WINTON ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11953  Page: 74 Tax Account: 137.06-3-46 Full Sale Price: $1 DIAMOND, MORRIS  ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo