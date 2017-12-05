Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 28, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BREWERTON, CARRIE E 345 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CRESCENT BANK AND TRUST Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC Amount: $9,352.21 CHANTHABANDITH, THOTSAKANH 6 TYNEDALE WAY, NORTH CHILI, NY 14514-9808 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo