Mark’s Pizzeria settlement changed

The final version of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by employees against Mark’s Pizzeria will provide significantly more money to workers, while drastically reducing the amount going to the plaintiffs’ attorneys. After U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman balked at the original settlement agreement that included attorneys’ fees of $566,667 and only $339,000 going ...