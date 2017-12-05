Don't Miss
Home / Law / Mark’s Pizzeria settlement changed

Mark’s Pizzeria settlement changed

Workers get more under new agreement

By: Bennett Loudon December 5, 2017 0

The final version of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by employees against Mark’s Pizzeria will provide significantly more money to workers, while drastically reducing the amount going to the plaintiffs’ attorneys. After U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman balked at the original settlement agreement that included attorneys’ fees of $566,667 and only $339,000 going ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo