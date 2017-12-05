Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for November 28, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens for November 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   BAGLEY, RICHARD Favor: ON THE MARK Amount: $750.0000 Property Address: 156 OVERLAND TRAIL HENRIETTA DUFFELEN, J VAN Favor: LOZIPONE, LAWRENCE Amount: $3,195 Property Address: 22 LEPERE DRIVE PITTSFORD TMBRS DODGE LLC Favor: ...

