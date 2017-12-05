Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 28, 2017

Mortgages filed November 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 28, 2017               101   Brighton SANTIAGO, MARILYN Property Address: 180 WYATT DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2352 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $228,000.00 SANTIAGO, MARILYN Property Address: 180 WYATT DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2352 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $228,000.00   Brockport DAVID, KEVIN W & SHACKLEFORD, CINDY J Property Address: 3021 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9414 Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $117,800.00 ROSENBERG, GARY T Property Address: 3788 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1739 Lender: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo