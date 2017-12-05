Mueller investigation cost $6.7 million within first five months

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election cost the government about $6.7 million in Mueller's first four and a half months in office, according to a report released by the Justice Department on Tuesday. The price tag is likely to rile Republicans ...