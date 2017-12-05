Don't Miss
Home / Law / Mueller investigation cost $6.7 million within first five months

Mueller investigation cost $6.7 million within first five months

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky December 5, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election cost the government about $6.7 million in Mueller's first four and a half months in office, according to a report released by the Justice Department on Tuesday. The price tag is likely to rile Republicans ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo