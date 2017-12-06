Cordell & Cordell launches Buffalo office

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In the competitive Buffalo legal market where firms jockey for new clients, the new kids on the block are taking a different approach. Cordell & Cordell is a self-described “domestic litigation firm,” but with a twist. They only represent men. With more than 100 offices in 35 states, eliminating 50 percent of potential clients clearly isn’t ...