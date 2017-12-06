Cordell & Cordell launches Buffalo office

Don't Miss
National firm focuses exclusively on representing men

By: Daily Record Staff MATT CHANDLER December 6, 2017 0

In the competitive Buffalo legal market where firms jockey for new clients, the new kids on the block are taking a different approach. Cordell & Cordell is a self-described “domestic litigation firm,” but with a twist. They only represent men. With more than 100 offices in 35 states, eliminating 50 percent of potential clients clearly isn’t ...

