Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal agency halts investigation of Virginia ﬁrm accused of preying on detainees

Federal agency halts investigation of Virginia ﬁrm accused of preying on detainees

By: The Washington Post Michael E. Miller December 6, 2017 0

An embattled federal consumer watchdog agency has agreed to suspend its investigation into a Virginia-based company accused of preying on detained immigrants. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - plunged into disarray last month by dueling directors - will pull back on its probe of Libre by Nexus until a federal judge rules on a lawsuit that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo