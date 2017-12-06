Man who pretended to need wheelchair sentenced for fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man who pretended to need a wheelchair to trick the federal government out of more than a million dollars in benefits has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. The U.S. Attorney's office says 59-year-old Richard Klaffka was sentenced Tuesday. His 62-year-old wife, Cathleen, received probation. The Klaffkas also ...