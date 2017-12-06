Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 29, 2017

Mortgages filed November 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 29, 2017               85   Brighton SILVERSTEIN, FREDDA I & SINGER, SUSAN Property Address: 100 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3362 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $292,000.00 CREARY, BRIAN & CREARY, MAUREEN C Property Address: 132 GEORGIAN COURT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3420 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $84,900.00   Brockport FTB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 23 CLINTON ST # 25, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1803 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo