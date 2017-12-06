Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time city court judge: Opinion 17-103

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time city court judge Executive director of not-for-profit agency – Referrals to agency Opinion 17-103 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may concurrently serve as a part-time city court judge and a full-time executive director of a not-for-profit alcohol treatment program. The treatment program employs counselors and therapists who work ...

