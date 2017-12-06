Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Speaking engagement: Opinion 17-117

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Speaking engagement Not-for-profit organizations – Advertisement – Mere identification Opinion 17-117 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may permit a non-profit organization to advertise that he will be speaking at a non-fund-raising event co-sponsored by several not-for-profit religious and educational organizations. Opinion: The Committee concluded that mere disclosure of the identity ...

