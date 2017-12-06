NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Speaking engagement: Opinion 17-117

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Speaking engagement Not-for-profit organizations – Advertisement – Mere identification Opinion 17-117 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may permit a non-profit organization to advertise that he will be speaking at a non-fund-raising event co-sponsored by several not-for-profit religious and educational organizations. Opinion: The Committee concluded that mere disclosure of the identity ...