NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – IOLA & trust accounts: Opinion 1114

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics IOLA & trust accounts Authorization – Electronic signature – Special account checks Ethics Opinion 1114 Background: A multi-state law firm with offices in New York has a centralized out-of-state location for issuing checks from the attorney special or trust account that the firm maintains in a New York Bank. The ...