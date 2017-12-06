Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – IOLA & trust accounts: Opinion 1114

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – IOLA & trust accounts: Opinion 1114

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics IOLA & trust accounts Authorization – Electronic signature – Special account checks Ethics Opinion 1114 Background: A multi-state law firm with offices in New York has a centralized out-of-state location for issuing checks from the attorney special or trust account that the firm maintains in a New York Bank. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo