NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Per diem lawyers: Opinion 1113

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Per diem lawyers Online service – Non-lawyers – Flat fee Ethics Opinion 1113 Background: The inquiring attorney wishes to use the services of an online service that connects litigators to per idem lawyers. The online service provides the hiring lawyers with a list of lawyers who are available to handle ...