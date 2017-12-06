SUNY Buffalo administrator sentenced

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former top administrator at the University at Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday for stealing more than $14,000 from the school. Andrea Costantino, 48, of Depew, Erie County, the former director of campus living, was sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to a three year conditional discharge and 250 hours of community service. Constantino ...