Don't Miss
Home / News / SUNY Buffalo administrator sentenced

SUNY Buffalo administrator sentenced

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2017 0

A former top administrator at the University at Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday for stealing more than $14,000 from the school. Andrea Costantino, 48, of Depew, Erie County, the former director of campus living, was sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to a three year conditional discharge and 250 hours of community service. Constantino ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo