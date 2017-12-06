Trials and Tribulations: Untreated alcoholism is not a disability in New York City

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A few months ago, the New York State Court of Appeals answered the certified question, from the Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, of whether “sections of the New York City Administrative Code preclude a plaintiff from bringing a disability discrimination claim based solely on a perception of untreated alcoholism?” The court found ...