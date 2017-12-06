Undersheriff gets Purple Heart

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn presented Undersheriff Andrew Forsythe with the Purple Heart medal on Monday, marking the 21st anniversary of Forsythe being shot in the line of duty. At 3:20 p.m., Dec. 4, 1996, while on routine patrol Forsythe, who was a deputy at the time,stopped a vehicle for a loud muffler at Stonewood Village on ...