Alan Dershowitz’s new reality: Tweeted by Trump, shunned by liberal friends

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Alan Dershowitz, the famed defense lawyer and Harvard Law School professor emeritus, is a lifelong liberal and proud of it. He twice voted in presidential elections for Barack Obama. He's a friend and supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton - voted for her in 2016 and even contributed money to her campaign. He is no fan ...