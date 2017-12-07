Don't Miss
Home / News / As Franken’s support collapses, Democrats expect resignation

As Franken’s support collapses, Democrats expect resignation

By: The Associated Press Andrew Taylor December 7, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — His once-promising political career in shambles, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken appeared on the verge of resigning after fellow Democrats led by female senators abandoned him Wednesday over the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct that are roiling Capitol Hill. A majority of the Senate's Democrats called on the two-term lawmaker to get out after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo