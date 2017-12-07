Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for December 8, 2017

Court Calendar for December 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Smith v Smith – Pro se – Schiano Law Offices PC 2—Cantabene v Cantabene – Fero & Ingersoll – Pro se 3—Marsocci v Marsocci – Dentino Cammarata – Christiano Gallant 4—Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v Hatcher, Hatcher, et al – Ras Boriskin – Pro se – Pro se – Pro se 5—Aronson v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo