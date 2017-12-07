Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 30, 2017

By: David P. Angeline December 7, 2017

Deeds   Recorded November 30, 2017               78   Brighton LIN, FENG  et ano to LAUTER, LINDA Property Address: 144 LAC KINE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11954  Page: 458 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.306 Full Sale Price: $153,000 VEENEMA, BLAIR K et ano to ROSSI, CHRISTINE  et ano Property Address: 166 MONTEROY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11954  Page: 488 Tax Account: 137.06-4-39 Full Sale Price: $430,000   Chili WADHAWAN, RUPIKA  to SMITH, JOHN P et ...

