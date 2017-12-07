Detective violated law when searching teen in ‘sexting’ case, federal appeals court rules

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The teenaged "sexting" case that attracted national attention in 2014 is now enshrined in federal case law. A police detective who obtained two search warrants to photograph a teenager's genitalia violated the teen's Fourth Amendment right not to be unreasonably searched, a federal appeals court has ruled, reviving a lawsuit against the detective that had been ...