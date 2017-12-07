Don't Miss
Home / News / Franken announces he will resign from the Senate

Franken announces he will resign from the Senate

By: The Washington Post Ed O'Keefe, Elise Viebeck and Karen Tumulty  December 7, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - In a stunning close to his congressional career, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., on Thursday announced that he will resign amid multiple allegations that he touched women inappropriately, becoming the second lawmaker to step aside over such accusations in three days. Yielding to pressure from other Democrats, Franken said he will leave Capitol Hill in ...

