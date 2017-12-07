Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for November 30, 2017

Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   LANGSTON, ELVIKO D 176 TOWNSEND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 LEWIS, RALPH D 330 4TH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 MATTIEX, BENJAMIN L 54 AUSTIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ...

