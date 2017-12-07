Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 30, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2017 0

  Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   PARKER, RAVEEN S 36 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $6,220.72 PURDEV, THOMAS 55 HILLVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo