Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 30, 2017

Mortgages filed November 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 30, 2017               96   Brighton JOSEPHSON, KAREN & SCOTT, JOSEPHSON Property Address: 85 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2345 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 BLAKE, CHRISTOPHER P & FITZPATRICK, ERIN M Property Address: 327 KIMBERLY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3348 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $55,000.00   Brockport MARIE, DRENNEN Property Address: 5815 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2813 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $93,500.00 BYERS, ...

