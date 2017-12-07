Niagara Falls housing official pleads guilty

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The former head of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, along with her son and daughter-in-law, has admitted to stealing federal funds. Stephanie W. Cowart, 58, of Grand Island, Erie County, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority (NFHA) between 1997 and July 21, 2016, pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds before U.S. ...