Niagara Falls housing official pleads guilty

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2017 0

The former head of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, along with her son and daughter-in-law, has admitted to stealing federal funds. Stephanie W. Cowart, 58, of Grand Island, Erie County, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority (NFHA) between 1997 and July 21, 2016, pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds before U.S. ...

