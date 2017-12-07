NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 17-119

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics First-degree relative Public sector employee – Non-supervisory capacity Opinion 17-119 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may continue to preside in Department of Social Services matters if his first-degree relative is hired as a paralegal or legal clerk by the County Attorney’s office. The judge presides over support matters where ...